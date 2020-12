Police had summoned the President for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema to Police Headquarters and was expected to appear on Monday, 21st December ,2020 .

We however recieved correspondence from his Lawyers requesting for the rescheduling of the date.

We are still in discussion with the Lawyers on a new date on which Mr Hakainde Hichilema should be availed to police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON