Police Contaminated the Scene where they Murdered Nsama, Kaunda…

Canada based Zambia Lawyer Elias Munshya says it is pointless for President Edgar Lungu to get a report from the police on the killing of Public prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and UPND supporter Josephat Kaunda close to a fortnight because the crime scene has already been contaminated.

He argued that the forensic investigators should have come to the crime scene right there and then before police even carried the bodies.

Munshya also said it is wrong for the President and the PF to say that Kaunda lost life due to political activism because it is a constitutional right to belong to party of their choice.

He has expressed fear that most politically active persons who are opposed to PF are either killed or persecuted by giving them frivolous charges.