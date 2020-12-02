POLICE DENY LATE DR TASILA TEMBO`S FAMILY AN OPPORTUNITY TO IDENTIFY HER ALLEGED KILLER

By Leah Ngoma

The family of the late Dr Tasila Tembo who was allegedly murdered by Zambia Army officer Nigel Mwaba Musonda has complained that the Zambia police has denied the family an opportunity to identify the suspect since his arrest on Saturday last week.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, family spokesperson Ms Charity Banda disclosed that the family has visited the police station where the suspect is detained but officers denied them the opportunity to identify him.

And Ms Banda has indicated that the family of the murder suspect Nigel Mwaba Musonda has been interfering in the matter further stating that the suspect’s mother visited Dr Tembo’s mother after her fugitive son was apprehended when they did not even attend the funeral.

She says the family should be left to mourn in peace as they are yet to recover from the death of their loved one and all the family want is justice to prevail without anyone interfering in the matter.

The Zambia Army on Saturday captured Nigel Mwaba Musonda who had been a fugitive since he allegedly murdered Dr Tasila tembo in October, before handing him over to the Zambia police service.

PHOENIX NEWS