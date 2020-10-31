Yellow Card Movement Does Not Exist, Police Tell Laura Miti

Police have informed civil society activist, Laura Miti to register her new organisation

Under the banner of Yellow Card Movement, Miti applied to stage a peaceful demonstration.

But Deputy Police Commissioner, Donald Mwandila has informed Miti that records at Ministry of Home Affairs and Registrar of Societies show that her Yellow Card Movement does not exist.

The Police advised her that it is difficult to grant such authority to a non-existent organisation.

Miti had applied to hold a peaceful demonstration on 1st November 2020.