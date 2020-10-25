By Patricia Mbewe

Police have dispelled social media reports suggesting that sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe who was summoned in Muchinga Province collapsed after he was tortured by police.

Mr. Kangombe was summoned for questioning on allegations that two police officers from Mpika Police station were abducted by UPND cadres who were in the company of their party leader Hakainde Hichilema recently and that the lawmaker was wanted to help with investigations into the matter.

However, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says at no point did police torture the suspect and that there was no incidence of him collapsing.

Mrs. Katongo says such propaganda is propelled by people whose motive is to destabilize peace and security of the country.

And Mr. Kangombe’s lawyer, Milner Katolo confirmed the physical state of his client saying he is safe and unharmed.

