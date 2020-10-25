By Patricia Mbewe
Police have dispelled social media reports suggesting that sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe who was summoned in Muchinga Province collapsed after he was tortured by police.
Mr. Kangombe was summoned for questioning on allegations that two police officers from Mpika Police station were abducted by UPND cadres who were in the company of their party leader Hakainde Hichilema recently and that the lawmaker was wanted to help with investigations into the matter.
However, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says at no point did police torture the suspect and that there was no incidence of him collapsing.
Mrs. Katongo says such propaganda is propelled by people whose motive is to destabilize peace and security of the country.
And Mr. Kangombe’s lawyer, Milner Katolo confirmed the physical state of his client saying he is safe and unharmed.
PHOENIX NEWS
Observation of Kangombe politicking in the last few months it was evident that soon he would do something stupid and the law would visit him. It is the same pattern which Mucheleka was following, the next is Liswaniso and Simatta. There is need for UPND to realise that there is country with laws even as we do our politics. You do not need to become a criminal to show that you are a fearless politician. Is he not behind bars. Let the UPND try to take him out by force and see what will happen.