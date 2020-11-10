POLICE DETAIN “GANJA MAN” FOR STEALING FROM DEAD BABIES AT CHINGWERE

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka has been arrested by police after he was found unburrying baby graves and removing wrappers from the bodies they were buried in.

Fiesta Tembo of no fixed abode according to Police was caught around 04:30 hours this morning at Chingwere Cemetery in Matero by the cemetery’s Assistant Foreman.

Indeed old habits die hard – in August this year, Tembo was convicted for a similar charge and is currently serving a suspended sentence of two years.

In the latest case, Tembo is said to have also been found with a plastic containing what police say are cannabis and will be handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said a Docket of case had been opened.

