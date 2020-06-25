Police in Lusaka have detained an online blogger, Mwewa Evans Mpandashalo on charges of criminal libel.

Mpandashalo is associated with online newspapers, Zambia Reports and Eagle One.

Mpandashalo, 48 of Kamwala South is

accused of publishing criminal libelous material against Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo.

Two weeks ago, Mpandashalo published a series of articles on Zambia Reports and Eagle One accusing Kampyongo of corruption.

He also circulated the articles widely on WhatsApp Groups.

He is detained at Ridgeway Police Post and has been there since Friday.

Police have refused to grant him police bond stating that he is expected to appear in Court soon.