POLICE EXPLAIN VIDEO OF BOY TIED AND LEFT ALONE IN THE BUSH

Police in Muchinga Province have confirmed that the video that went viral in which a boy was tied up and covered in branches, happened in Nsofu village, Shiwang’andu district.

It was not clear where the incident occurred at the time the video caught public attention.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzy Machina has said police were in receipt of the report on 6th January, 2021, three days after the juvenile was discovered.

In the 5 minute, 3 seconds, the boy tells the men who were untying him that he’d been left by three known male juveniles for no reason after they told him to follow them.

“When you look at the age of the offenders, they are all juviniles and one would wonder how children of such an age would go to the extent of doing what they did,” Ms Machina said.

“May I therefore take this opportunity to advise parents to take keen interest in monitoring the activities of their children to avoid them being involved in criminal activities,” she added.

Credit: Chete FM