POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a case in which criminals attacked and robbed a marketing manager at Crown Miller K1 million.

This follows reports that a pharmacist was allegedly shot by police in a case of mistaken identity.

However police have clarified that they recorded a report of aggravated robbbery which occured yesterday around 14:30 hours along Mopani Road in Kamwala Madras area.

Police spokespersoon Rae Hamoonga said Masood Mussa aged 37, a marketing manager at Crown Miller, reported that he was attacked and robbed of cash money amounting to one million kwacha by unknown criminals.

Mr Hamoonga said while using his motor vehicle a Toyota Rav 4 Registration number BAJ 9911 went to collect K1 million a property of Crown Miller from Hussein Wholesalers in Chaisa compound and proceeded to madras.

He said before Mr Mussa reached home, he was blocked by three armed criminals who were using a silver Toyota Mark X who commanded the complainant to open the boot of the motor vehicle where he had put the money in a plastic bag.

“When the victim tried to resist, the criminals fired a shot on the ground before they subsequently got the money and sped off.

Fortunately, one of the onlookers managed to capture the number plate of the said vehicle as BAT 9578,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said after the report was made, police quickly dispatched a patrol team to look out for the same vehicle which was last seen heading to Kamwala south.

“Whilst in Kamwala area about 16:00 hours the officers came across the said motor vehicle bearing Registration BAT 9578 silver in colour and the driver was challenged by officers. Unexpectedly, the driver sped off and despite several warning shots he didn’t hid to the warnings. In the process, one stray bullet that was aimed at the tyre hit the driver on the lower back and consequently hit into the wall fence as he failed to negotiate at a curve,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said the suspect , Victor Chirwa Mulenga aged 27 of unknown house in Libala South and was with Peggy Chirwa aged 27 years of the same address.

He said he suspect was rushed to UTH where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound and police are guarding him.

Mr Hamoonga said police are investigating the matter.

