16.07.2021

POLICE FAILS TO BLOCK YOUTHS FROM PUTTING UP UPND FLAGS IN SOLWEZI.

Police acting on orders from some pf senior officials this afternoon failed to blocked UPND Youth from putting the flags and posters in central business town as part of spreading their campaign message of hope.

This came after Upnd youth’s today in solwezi peaceful mobilised themselves to go and paint solwezi central constituency business town with Upnd flags without tempering with PF flags.

After reaching solwezi zesco junction near kapiji mall things didn’t go well with PF members upon seeing what was happening and instructed the police to go and stop Upnd youth’s. This triggered the general public to join forces and protect the Upnd youth’s.

Shortly the uncompromising Police officers in riot gear arrived and dared to stop the Upnd youth’s who meant serious business and dared to provoke the youth commader in trying to impound the Upnd branded vehicle after the arrival of North Western Province police commissioner a move that didn’t sit well with the youths who stood a stern stance on justice and fairness from the men and women in uniform who wanted to intimidate them.

Hence the support Upnd youth’s received from the general public is a clear indication that people want change because this years elections is between pf and the people of Zambia and it’s high time the police deceased themselves from working on unlawfull political orders from politicians and exercise professionalism.

#Time4Change #

UPND MEDIA TEAM