POLICE FORMALLY ARREST AND CHARGE TWO UPND OFFICIALS FOR THEFT AND FORGERY

Lusaka – 02/02/21

Police have formally arrested and charged two UPND officials with four counts of forgery,theft,giving false information and altering official documents contrary to the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

The two officials Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa were formally arrested after a warn and caution statement was recorded from them at Woodlands Police station this afternoon.

Lawyer for the duo Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company confirmed the arresting of his clients after a vigorous interrogation which ended after 18:00hrs today.

The charges are in relation to their appearance on Muvi TV in October 2020 where they displayed what has been described as unlawfully obtained National Registration cards.

The two remain detained at Woodlands police station and its not yet clear whether they will be taken to court or granted police bond.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM