Magistrates’ Court complex premises against police orders not to.

The cadres were at Court to offer solidarity to health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya who appeared on four counts of corruption related charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

One of the cadres, Mwelwa Chama, was driving a vehicle which had a police blue beacon mounted but was spotted and ordered to identify himself.

When he was identified that he’s a cadre, police fished him out and bundled him a police vehicle where more beatings were meted using short batons.

Mr Kapeso, who also took part in instilling discipline in the defiant cadres, later told his men in uniform to sort them out.

He had last week warned cadres against causing confusion at court and breaking the law after the magistrate adjourned Dr Chilufya’s case on account of the cadres’ disturbances.

Mr Kapeso later addressed journalists after the matter was adjourned to August 4 when trial is expected to commence, warning that the unruly cadres will be met with equal force.