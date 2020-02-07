07.02.2020

POLICE GIVE HH UP TO TOMORROW SATURDAY MIDDAY TO LEAVE CHILUBI

Police in Chilubi have canceled HH’s approved campaign program with immediate effect.

President Hakainde Hichilema arrived this evening in Chilubi to drum up support for UPND candidate ahead of Chilubi Constituency by election which fell vacant when PF MP Hon Fundanga died .

Police ,last Wednesday, approved a campaign schedule to allow for the arrival of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to campaign effective Friday 7th February 2020 up to Sunday sunset 9th February 2019.

But PF’s campaign team opted to get all the slots and dates for UPND campaign schedule and fitted in President Edgar Lungu in order to stop HH from campaigning .

Find attached hereto the police approved campaign schedule for the UPND.

