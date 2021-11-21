

By MUKWIMA CHILALA

The Zambia Police Flying Squad has shot and wounded 27 year old Victor Mulenga, suspected to have been one of the people behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Lusaka .

The suspect was shot near Lusaka’s Kamwala South Yellow shop after attempting to flee from the Police, who in the process shot and wounded him.

Zambia Police Lusaka Province Assistant Commissioner James Masiye confirmed the development to Millienium Radio saying the incident happened last evening after it was discovered that the vehicle the suspect was using was the same used to stage some aggravated robbery a few moments earlier .

Mr Masiye said that it in the process Police attempted to stop the suspect but he resisted and tried to flee but in attempting to deflate his tires a bullet hit his shoulder and wounded him.

He was then rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

He reiterated that the Police will for now treat him as suspect and will later interrogate him once fully recovered as he is badly injured.

Lusaka has over the last few weeks experienced a high number of criminal activities.