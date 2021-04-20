POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged socialite, Natasha Shindano popularly known ‘Mrs Kennedy’ for giving Intoxicating liquor to a child.

And the Department of Social Welfare has since retrieved the child from Shindano’s environment after establishing that the child was not safe.

During a live Facebook video on Saturday last week, Mrs Kennedy was seen giving alcohol to a child while cheering at her.

And Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that Shindano, 23 has been arrested and charged with giving Intoxicating liquor to a child Contrary to Section 51 (a) of the Juveniles Act Cap 53 of the Laws of Zambia.

She said police have also established that the child in question is her cousin’s daughter

“This was after a video went viral on Facebook in which a woman known as Mrs Kennedy who was later identified as Natasha Shindano was seen giving what seemed to be liquor to a child,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said the department retrieved the child from the alleged abusive environment and is in a safe home.

Mrs Katongo said Nshindano has been released on Police Bond.