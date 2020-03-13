POLICE have arrested PF cadre Chanoda Ngwira for firing several gunshots at a lodge in Siavonga after he lost his wallet.

Ngwira, also a henchman of Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela is said to have have pulled out his pistol and fired several times in the air last evening around 21:00 hours.

“We have in our police custody in Siavonga, Flackson Chanoda Ngwira. The suspect is alleged to have lost his wallet whilst booked at a named lodge in Siavonga District and later went to the reception demanding for the wallet,” Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo told Kalemba in a statement.

“He is alleged to have pulled out his pistol and fired several times in the air last evening around 2100 hours. He was reported to the police by workers at the lodge. He is currently detained in police custody,” added Katongo.