Police have found and arrested Sergeant Jayson Chipepo, the gallant police officer who resigned from the police force.

Sergeant Chipepo became an instant hero after explaining that he quit the police force due to lack of professionalism and the infusion of PF cadres in the police.

The police command reacted promptly and said the officer will be charged with the offence of ‘desertion’ and promptly launched a man hunt.

According to Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, the officer last reported for duty in February this year.

“In view of the video circulating on social media depicting Sergeant Jeyson Chipepo, Police in Muchinga Province have been looking for the said officer after being absent from duty for a long time which is against section 26 (d) of the Zambia Police Act cap 107,” she said.

“The officer last reported on duty on 02nd February, 2020 and Police have not yet received any communication from him on his resignation,” she added.

Sergeant Chipepo was arrested last night and will face a court martial. -ZWD