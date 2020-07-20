Police have found and arrested Sergeant Jayson Chipepo, the gallant police officer who resigned from the police force.
Sergeant Chipepo became an instant hero after explaining that he quit the police force due to lack of professionalism and the infusion of PF cadres in the police.
The police command reacted promptly and said the officer will be charged with the offence of ‘desertion’ and promptly launched a man hunt.
According to Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, the officer last reported for duty in February this year.
“In view of the video circulating on social media depicting Sergeant Jeyson Chipepo, Police in Muchinga Province have been looking for the said officer after being absent from duty for a long time which is against section 26 (d) of the Zambia Police Act cap 107,” she said.
“The officer last reported on duty on 02nd February, 2020 and Police have not yet received any communication from him on his resignation,” she added.
Sergeant Chipepo was arrested last night and will face a court martial. -ZWD
He raised valid points you do well to act on. His frustration is he is unable to discharge his duties in an atmosphere where Cadres can have the audacity to beat up a police officer on duty. Most importantly, it’s a wake up call to establish proper counseling services for our non-unionized men and women in uniform so that they can have an avenue to vent out their frustrations! Arrange counseling for our officer and redeploy him. Prosecuting the officer for alleged desertion of duty will be as good as rewarding bad behaviour by Cadres the way it was in Sesheke! Punishing Police officers quickly and not punishing cadres who beat them is setting very bad precedent. Maybe it’s high time the police got unionized so that they can be more protected from rogue politicians.