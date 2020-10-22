POLICE in Lusaka have picked up UPND Sesheke MP Romeo Kangombe, and are taking him to Muchinga province for questioing.
Details later…
POLICE in Lusaka have picked up UPND Sesheke MP Romeo Kangombe, and are taking him to Muchinga province for questioing.
Stupid police, but the stone thrower is left to throw again. Police you ll one day run with those you are protecting. Honestly with all that evidence of a person breaking the law in front of your eyes and amongst the police, to the one without any visible overt act. Police has going to dogs, your time of reckoning is coming. To break the current idiocy everyone from Sargent to the highest rank ll have to be retired and prosecuted for failing to up hold the law as required by the constitution.
Honorable Kangombe wishing you the best the thing is no armed police officer can be abducted by a civilian. Don’t worry we are together in this one.
Citizens will stop supporting police when the police are seen watching PF cadres blocking a public road to stop HH and his team who were just travelling to Kasama to attend a court session without taking any action against these PF cadres. Leave Kang’ombe alone. We are tired of paying police whose work is to protect PF thugs while arresting innocent people from the opposition.
May God Answer Our Prayer Soon.
The stone thrower is walking freely.police is so useless.see what is happening in nigeria and learn a lesson.you protect criminals and arrest innocent people.please I’m urging the next government to clean the police service and retire those who have abused their offices when they take over power.the professional police men and women will give you the names of the cadres and those who have misbehaved.
would these guys please spend my taxes wisely? at the rate they are moving they will end up spending the entire budget on the police.