POLICE HOLD ON TO HH’S SUMMON SAYS UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR MS RUTH DANTE.

PRESS RELEASE

Lusaka – (21.12.2021)The United Party for National Development has taken cognisance of a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata-Katongo that the Service has put on hold Summons issued against President Hakainde Hichilema last Friday.

In as much as the move is welcome,we wish to urge our members across the country not to drop their guard but maintain high levels of vigilance to avoid any level of surprise from the police.

We reiterate our calls to the Zambia Police Service to remain professional at all times in line with their constitutional mandate and not as tools of oppositiin oppression.

We wish to state categorically that the PF and the Police shall individually and collectively be held responsible for anything that will be as a result of attempts to arrest the UPND leader.

Having said that, we wish to assure our members across the country of our resolve to ensure that the President is safe and we shall continue updating the nation of any eventuality and action.

CIC PRESS TEAM