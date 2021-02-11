POLICE HUNT FOR PELUNA AND MILTON HATEMBO OVER HH KALOMO FARM CASE.

Highly placed sources reveal that special paramilitary Police reportedly from State House are in Livingstone to search for Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. This is in a matter in which the two siblings had sued UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in the High court in which they had contested HH’s purchase of their farm in Kalomo almost 30 years ago.

The High court dismissed the case with costs and ruled that Hichilema had bought the farm legally and that their case had also been barred by time.

The Hatembos purportedly appealed to the Supreme court through their lawyer. They however a few days later held a press conference in which they denounced and fired their lawyer for appealing without their instructions and knowledge.

The sources say President Lungu is not sleeping over the case and want it appealed at the Supreme court with the hope that the court may reverse the decision of the lower court in order to find Hichilema guilty and have him barred from standing as President of Zambia.

Some Livingstone dwellers have confirmed of seeing heavily armed uniformed paramilitary officers at the Mukuni village today, reportedly searching for the whereabouts of the Hatembos. -Zambia Eagle