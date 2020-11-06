By Michael Kaluba

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has acknowledged that some police officers have faced spiritual challenges leading to stress and resulting in instances of suicide or taking lives of innocent members of the general public.

Mr. Kanganja says the police command is aware that some officers, families, victims of crime and the general public face various spiritual challenges at work places, in the communities and camps which result into stress thereby affecting work performance for Zambia police officers.

The Police Inspector General was speaking at the induction ceremony of 94 chaplains in the Zambia Police at the Kamfinsa School of Public Order In Kitwe, bringing the total of those inducted to the unit to 160 in the last 2 years.

And Mr Kanganja disclosed that the police is considering expansion of the establishment of the entire police service and to motivate officers at all levels.

He says the chaplaincy of the zambia police has been expanded and now draws officers from 6 provinces in an effort to decentralize operations of the unit to give Zambia police officers spiritual and moral guidance as they discharge their daily duties.

And speaking earlier at the same event, Zambia Police Chaplain General Kondwelani Sakala said his unit is determined to help the service and the country to mitigate corruption through preaching the word of god and has called on the police command to consider let the unit operate independently as a directorate on its own.

PHOENIX FM NEWS