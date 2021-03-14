By Leah Ngoma
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned the behaviour by some suspected UPND cadres in Kitwe on the Copperbelt who took to the streets and charged towards police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries.
Police and youths from the UPND in Kitwe district on Friday, 12th March, 2021 clashed after some UPND youths showed up at Kitwe’s Kaunda Square in numbers despite having been informed that there would be no match past for youth day due to covid-19.
But Mr Kanganja says it is quite disappointing that some members of political parties have taken the restraint and tolerance being exhibited by police officers for weakness.
Mr Kanganja has reminded political parties and the general public at large that assaulting, resisting or wilfully obstructing police officers in their due execution of duty is a serious criminal offence punishable by law.
He says what happened in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting break down in law and order under the guise of politicking which the police shall not take lightly.
Mr Kanganja has since reminded police officers to always carry with them policing equipment which government has procured for them such as long buton, handcuffs and teargas canisters whenever they are on duty and should use them when situations demand.
It is indeed very disappointing that the so called leaders of tomorrow can attack the police like that, and useless Sammy Hichilema is defending them. He has no presidential qualities but those of a dictator and tribalist! He will lose for the 6th time on August 12! And please Tongas retire him after that! For those so called Upnd youths arrested they will not vote on August 12 as their names will not be appearing on the prisons voters roll!
What has tongas got to do with what happened in kitwe? Why has tribe profiling become so rampant under pf?
Who does not know the little PF tricks of using the police, so that tomorrow they claim that the opposition is violent? Why did the police in Kabwe not behave like the overzealous cadres in Kitwe? Do you think the youths will resist if you approach them like civilized police officers do, and advise them to peacefully disperse without threatening them or using force?
The way police is acting is so irritating.how can you provoke youths who are peaceful..so irritating