By Leah Ngoma

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned the behaviour by some suspected UPND cadres in Kitwe on the Copperbelt who took to the streets and charged towards police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries.

Police and youths from the UPND in Kitwe district on Friday, 12th March, 2021 clashed after some UPND youths showed up at Kitwe’s Kaunda Square in numbers despite having been informed that there would be no match past for youth day due to covid-19.

But Mr Kanganja says it is quite disappointing that some members of political parties have taken the restraint and tolerance being exhibited by police officers for weakness.

Mr Kanganja has reminded political parties and the general public at large that assaulting, resisting or wilfully obstructing police officers in their due execution of duty is a serious criminal offence punishable by law.

He says what happened in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting break down in law and order under the guise of politicking which the police shall not take lightly.

Mr Kanganja has since reminded police officers to always carry with them policing equipment which government has procured for them such as long buton, handcuffs and teargas canisters whenever they are on duty and should use them when situations demand.

PHOENIX NEWS