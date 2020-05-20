Police In Chipata Again Gun Down Two Robbers.

Police in Chipata have again shot two suspected armed robbers in a space of less than two weeks after three suspected armed robbers were gunned down in the district.

Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Bonwell Namuswa said the latest incident occurred around 17 hours at Kapata Market yesterday following an exchange of fire.

Mr. Namuswa said that the two died at Chipata Central Hospital while the third one is battling for his life at the same hospital.

He named the deceased as Gerald Mazonga of Nyimba District and Mangani Zulu, a taxi driver from Nabvutika compound. He said William Phiri also of Nabvutika has been hospitalized at Chipata Central after sustaining gunshot wounds during the incident.

Mr. Namuswa said the incident occurred when police trailed the suspects who were following a businessman whom they wanted to rob. He said after they were challenged by the police, the suspects opened fire using a shotgun resulting in an exchange of fire after the police fired back.

Mr. Namuswa said police were alerted by members of the public that the suspects had targeted to rob three Chipata businessmen. He said police recovered one shotgun and a Toyota Corolla that the suspects were using. Mr. Namuswa said it is believed that the trio was involved in other criminal activities in the province.

A few days ago, police in Chipata shot three other suspected robbers, killing two and injuring one following an exchange of fire along hospital road. The police trailed the suspects within the Central Business District where they wanted to stage a robbery.