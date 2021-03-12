POLICE IN KITWE HAVE ARREST UPND YOUTHS.

it is very sad to arrest youths on their special day about 32 youths have been arrested.

Knowing that the youths they are the ones who liberated this country from colonial masters.

Zambia is now 56 years of Independence but we are under other colonial master,pf.

Youths in Zambia don’t have jobs no business opportunities e.t.c and you arrest them when they are

Celebrating their day which is the only thing they have been left with.

Were is the fundamentals of human rights every has right to express themselves.

But we not going to allow such nonsense as youths because this is country we are about 70 percent if you want arrest all of us until we liberte this country from this crimes in August no matter what they are going.

Issued by

Lazarus sichamba UPND provincial youth IPS media.