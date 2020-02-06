Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the 19 were nabbed in Kwacha Resettlement area armed with Machetes, iron bars, slashers among others.

Katanga said the 19 were found allegedly conducting patrols in the area despite them not being members of the Community Crime Protecting Unit.

She said police had issued a directive to all those conducting patrols to stand down to allow them bring down alleged criminals spraying unknown chemicals in homes.

Katanga stated that the 19 have since been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace.

She added the suspects might be slapped with another charge of being found in possession of offensive weapons which carries a minimum sentence of 7 years.

Katanga has warned that police will not tolerate any unnecessary movements in the night in view of the security situation in the province.

The 19 are currently being held in police custody.