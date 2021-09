By Darius Choonya

Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF-President, Kasonde Mwenda has allegedly been apprehended by police in Kitwe for staging a lone protest.

Mr. Mwenda had staged a lone protest at the Kitwe square demanding for free education from Grade 1 to University as promised by the UPND when in opposition.

In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Mwenda confirmed having been apprehended.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.