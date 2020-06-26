By Watch Reporter

Police in Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt Province has arrested UPPZ president Charles Chanda’s mother.

According to Chanda, his mother was arrested as she was helping vulnerable people in the community.

Chanda alleges that a named politician had instructed the police to arrest the 78 year old who has since been detained at Lufwanyama Police Station.

He says police officers working under instructions have even refused to give him access to see his old mother.

Police could not comment on the matter as they referred questions to the police Commissioner for Copperbelt Province Charity Katanga.