POLICE RECOVER K65 MILLION from house

LUSAKA, 18TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 – Police in Lusaka have recovered K65, 330, 000 suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area.

The money was recovered in an operation conducted yesterday 17th September, 2021 after a tip off from members of the public.

During the search, police discovered 30 travelling bags containing Zambian Kwacha notes.

Bank of Zambia was engaged and counted the money in the presence of caretakers as the alleged owner Faith Musonda is reported to have run away from the house.

A further search was conducted and the team discovered a safe containing USD57,350 which was later seized and handed over to Bank of Zambia for safe keeping and further investigations. A manhunt for the suspect has been launched.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON