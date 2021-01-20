By CIC Investigations. CB unit.

JUST IN: POLICE IN NDOLA SUMMON NDOLA CENTRAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE HON FRANK TAYALI MUSEBA TO APPEAR AT KANSENSHI POLICE STATION THIS AFTERNOON.

Information reaching CIC in Lusaka’s heard office indicates that Hon Frank Tayali Museba is likely to be arrested together with his team for moving with the branded truck of UPND and other charges includes holding of illegal meetings as reported by PF.

But PF in Ndola has launched mass door to door mobilization campaigns and erecting of PF flags at all corners as well as going round with branded vehicles.

