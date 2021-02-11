POLICE IN SINAZONGWE APPOLOGISE FOR ARRESTING AN INNOCENT WOMAN AFTER HER NEIGHBOUR WAS KILLED AND EATEN BY CROCODILES

“They arrested an innocent woman of Chimpalaba Island after one woman was killed and eaten by a crocodile”

Outrage rocked the island of Chimpalaba in Sinazongwe District of Southern Province on Tuesday after the overzealous police officer in charge arrested an innocent businesswoman over the death of her neighbour who was killed and eaten by a crocodile.

According to ZANIS, a busunesswoman only identified as Bana Piipi, was selling beer on Sunday with several customers including the now deceased lady flocking to drink. After drinking beer around 15:30 hours, the now late woman went back to her home, unfortunately she passed through near a crocodile infested area of Zambezi River where she was atttacked and eaten by rapitiles. After an intense search on Sunday, some of her body parts were was floating on the river and were later burried by her relatives when the report was given to police.

But when police officers visited the scene of the accident, they arrested the woman who was selling beer for negligence for allegidly failing to escort the deceased woman after she noted that she was drunk. After a protest from members of the community including deceased woman’s family over wrong detention, the police released an innocent woman after detaining her for more than 24 hours. Fightone Chileshe a human right activist in the district has since accused police in Sinazongwe of deliberately violating the rights of an innocent woman by detaining her when they knew she was not in anyway connected to her neighbour’s death who was killed and eaten by crocodiles in broad day light.

Overzealous police officers have since appologised to the members of the community for the unfair detention of an innocent woman. The detention of an innocent woman was really sad and unfortunate.

Meanwhile, police in Sinazongwe said the number of people being killed by crocodiles has now reached 13 since the start of this year and are calling on ZAWA to crop the dangerous reptiles before many people lose their lives.

(ZANIS)