Inonge Wina says the government cannot rule out any measure, including declaring a state of threatened emergency, to curb the gassing and attacks on citizens.

“This is a national security issue but we have not reached the point where we need to declare it a national emergency issue,” says Inonge. There’s indeed no need to declare a state of emergency because a state of emergency is a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control and enable government officials to take extra measures to protect the public.

A state of emergency is a situation in which a government is empowered to perform actions or impose policies that it would normally not be permitted to undertake. A government can declare such a state during a disaster, civil unrest, or armed conflict. Such declarations alert citizens to change their normal behaviour and orders government agencies to implement emergency plans.

But we know that states of emergency can also be used as a rationale or pretext for suspending rights and freedoms guaranteed under a country’s constitution or basic law.

What we have is simply a case of an inefficient police and government. Police and government inefficiency cannot be used to justify the declaration of a state of emergency.

This is crime which an efficient police and government can easily handle without emergency powers.

Ours is a police that only knows how to suppress opposition meetings, rallies and other political mobilisation work.