POLICE in Lusaka have detained UPND member and former local government minister Ackson Sejani.

Police have also summoned and interviewed Choma and Mazabuka mayors over the Hatembos, who are said to be missing.

Lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa said Sejani and a Mr Malambo were detained in Lusaka on Sunday evening by officers from Zambia Police Service headquarters.

He said Sejani and Malambo spent Sunday night in police cells and were not yet charged by 13:00 hours yesterday.

“They detained them without a charge and up to now, this is 13:00 hours, they have not charged them because they have been attending to the Mayor of Choma Mr Javen Simooloka and the Mayor of Mazabuka Mr Vincent Lilanda who were summoned to police headquarters through the permanent secretary of Ministry of Local Government,” he explained. “The Ministry of Local Government summoned them for onward forwarding to the police. It is a bit strange, on an alleged criminal matter, the Ministry of Local Government is being involved. It’s like the entire government machinery has now grounded to addressing only one issue.”

Mweetwa said according to investigations so far carried out, the police were alleging that the accused participated in organising a press briefing in Choma at which Pheluna Hatembo and her brother Milton, who had sued UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over a Kalomo farmland were the main speakers.

At the press briefing on March 4, 2021, the Hatembos dismissed reports that they had been abducted.

“At that press briefing, the two came out and they were transmitting live on various social media platforms and some radio stations for almost two hours indicating their innocence that they were actually not abducted. After the briefing, the police started arresting people who were allegedly associated with that briefing, asking them where these people (Hatembos); they have been abducted,” he said.

Mweetwa said the arrests started with a civil society leader Partner Siabutuba and now Sejani and Malambo.

He said it was expected that Sejani and others would be formally charged.

“We don’t know what will happen thereafter,” said Mweetwa.

Sejani and Malambo were taken to police headquarters around 13:00 hours for interrogation.