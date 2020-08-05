POLICE INVESTIGATE SCAMMERS TARGETING INFORMATION MINISTER DORA SILIYA

POLICE in Lusaka are investigating suspects behind the social media scam where the scammers are advertising and empowerment programme purporting that it is run by Information Minister Dora Siliya.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has alerted members of the public not to fall prey of this scam.

“We wish to alert members of the public that there are scammers who have posted a fake Green National Registration Card (NRC) for the Minister of information and Broadcasting, Hon. Dora Siliya and have also posted some application forms on Social media suggesting that the Hon. Minister is running an empowerment programme called Zambia Trust Fund Empowerment in Collaboration with Chanda Foundation,” Katongo has said.

Katongo in a statement advised members of public not to fall for the tricks adding that Minister Siliya has never advertised such an empowerment scheme.

She said Police have since instituted investigations in the matter.