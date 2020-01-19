By Patricia Mbewe

The Zambia Police has refuted a video circulating on line in which two people suspected to be murderers are shown being hacked using a machete in full view of the public.

The same video is accompanied by an audio purporting that the incident happened in Kabwe, central province.

But Zambia Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo has refuted these claims because central province never recorded such an incident, which she says could have happened in other countries and not Zambia.

Mrs. Katongo says police are aware that such videos and audios are being circulated by people with intentions to cause dissatisfaction among community members so as to provoke them to rise and cause mayhem.

She has told Phoenix News that police have since instituted investigations to establish people behind videos and audios aimed at destabilizing communities.

PHOENIX NEWS