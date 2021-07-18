WE SHALL NOT SUCCUMB TO STATE INTIMIDATION – UPND

The opposition United Party for National Development says they understand that the Zambia Police have issued a callout and intend to summon and question its President Hakainde Hichilema on frivolous but undisclosed charges, following recent mask distribution exercise in Chongwe District.

We are further given to believe, that the sole purpose of this preposterous action by the police is aimed at intimidating President Hichilema and place him under an illegal house arrest while his political opponents continue to traverse the country campaigning ahead of the August polls.

Party Presidential Spokesperson Antony Bwalya has since reminded citizens, that the initial strategy of the Patriotic Front (PF) regime was to abuse state power and institutions to keep President Hichilema off the ballot, and while having failed in these malicious schemes devoid of intellectual maturity, they have now resorted to harassing, intimidating, persecuting, terrorising and discriminating against Mr. Hichilema and place him under an unofficial house arrest, so that he does not campaign.

“Citizens are aware, that each time President Hichilema has been frivolously summoned by the police, we have witnessed the shedding of innocent blood by state agents, most recently the brutal murders of Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama in December 2020.

We have also seen an increase in the use of sheer brute and unimpeded force by the police, armed with weapons of war and mass killing, to disrupt peaceful public engagements involving Mr. Hichilema, as recently witnessed in Kitwe and Chingola.

Friends, in an effort to take us off our path to bring change to our country, the Zambia Police have summoned us with a view to arrest us tomorrow. We shall be strong and we won't relent in our fight for a better Zambia. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) July 18, 2021

We are, therefore, urging and warning the police, to desist and stand down from carrying out illegal orders of the Patriotic Front (PF) as a way to stifle political opposition.

We call upon the Zambian citizenry, to whom this election belong, the civil society, as well as Zambia’s diplomatic partners, to unequivocally reject this systematic subjugation of democracy in Zambia, something which has the potential to stir unrest and civil discontent as the country heads to the polls,” Bwalya said.