By Enoch Lusoke

Police in Northern Province say the sudden cancellation of the campaign program for UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming Chilubi parliamentary by-election is due to security concerns in the area.

Last week, police in the region approved a 3 days campaign schedule allowing the UPND leader to conduct campaigns on the island from Friday 7th February up to Sunday 9th February but was suddenly cancelled yesterday.

But Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene tells Phoenix News that the decision was made in order to prevent violent clashes that have characterized previous elections between rival parties especially that the head of state is also in the area.

But UPND Deputy Spokesperson, Patrick Mucheleka has accused the Zambia Police of hijacking the Chilubi by- election campaigns by cutting short Mr. Hichilema’s campaign program in order to favor the pf and President Edgar Lungu who has been allowed to freely campaign for the pf candidate on the days that were earlier allocated to the UPND.

Mr. Mucheleka says the conduct by the police is uncalled for, and a serious breach of the electoral code, and has wondered why the Electoral Commission of Zambia has allowed the by-election to go ahead despite the numerous breaches of the electoral code of conduct by the Zambia Police and PF.

PHOENIX NEWS