POLICE LAUNCH MAN HUNT FOR AN OFFICER WHO JUST RESIGNED

Zambian Police has commanded for immediate arrest of the Police Officer who resigned on social media because the police that has been ridiculed by the power that be.

“Be informed that this Division is looking for No. 43888 Sergeant Chipepo Yeyson of Nakonde Police Station – Muchinga Division XX Officer the officer has been absent from duty from 2nd February,2020 and has been declared deserter ,if seen please arrest ,detained and inform this Division for escort XXX” read the Police notice.

But in response, he says;

“From 2 February 2020 only to come and declare me a deserter today😁😂? Two mouths ago you promoted me a deserter??. Barely a month ago I was at nakonde police station. Fear of political power has made you come up with all these lies jst to secure your positions and jobs.

You will detain me in your custody, take me to court, and later send me to prison but trust me God and the Zambian people will fight for me.

Dictators and oppressors die liberty will always return to the people.

Team Zambia First.

Just call and tell me where to come 0974-656609″