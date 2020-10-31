POLICE LOCK UP MINISTRY OF FINANCE SPOKESPERSON CHILESHE KANDETA

Information we have gathered indicates that Police have arrested Ministry of Finance Public Relations Officer Mr. Chileshe Kandeta on suspicion that he is the one who leaked the 2021 national budget speech for which journalists were queried this week.

This week, police summoned and questioned Diamond TV CEO Costa Mwansa, his head of news George Chomba, ZNBC journalists Brian Mwale and Ellen Hambuba.

Mr Kandeta, who has served over five ministers of finance since he moved to the Ministry of Finance, is said to have been summoned on Thursday and never released.

He was then moved to Ridgeway Police Post where he is still being held.

Police statement below:

POLICE CHARGE CHILESHE KANDETA OVER BUDGET LEAK

Octobet 31, 2020 – Police have charged and arrested Ministry of Finance Public Relations officer, Chileshe Kandeta aged 50 of Kabulonga and Lazarous Mwelwa aged 46 of Chamba Valley, a Budget Analyst at Ministry of Finance for the offence of Communication of Certain Information contrary to section Four chapter 111 of the State Security Act.

This is in relation to the leaking of the 2021 National Budget Speech which went viral before it was officially presented in Parliament.

They are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Acting Police Spokesperson