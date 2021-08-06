By Stanley Soko –

Police are on a surveillance mission across the country to locate five Command Centres where the UPND will reportedly monitor elections from through PVT systems. UPND Secretary-General Batuke Imenda stated that the UPND would monitor the elections even if government shut down internet services because the party had the technical capacity to run a parallel services.

“The UPND has invested in three very robust and resilient PVT systems that have the capability to transmit results in a harsh environment including an Internet shutdown. The results will be transmitted to five Command Centres spread across the country”, said Imenda in a statement released to the press.

Police in the early hours of this morning raided the UPND youth Command Centre in Lusaka’s Thornpark, area and confiscated an assortment of equipment that included laptops and phones.