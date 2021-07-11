By Patricia Male

Police in Mpika District have impounded a Tanzanian truck alleged to have been carrying eight prohibited immigrants in a matter suspected to be human trafficking.

The truck involved is suspected to be from Tanzania belonging to Aquarius Roadways which was carrying hand bags, suite cases, and laptop bags driven by Nuru Hassani Malika from Nakonde to Kasumbalesa along the great north road.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who has confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday at around 19:30 hours at Mpika police check-point explains that the illegal immigrants were detected under the trailer in a hidden compartment and are believed to be Ethiopians.

Mrs. Katongo says the suspects, all male, are detained in custody and the truck has been impounded.

Meanwhile, an 83 year old man of Ching’anga village, chief Nyamphande in Petauke District in Eastern Province has committed suicide by hanging himself with fiber on the tree near his house.

Mrs. Katongo says it is alleged that that on 10th July, 2021, at about 1600 hours, Witness Zulu was seen going to the nearby bush and that after relatives noticed that it had taken long for him to come back, they went to search for him and at around 1800 hours and found him hanging on the tree at a nearby bush, within Ching’anga village, 300 meters from his home.

She says relatives have attributed the deceased’s action to his unstable mental status while an inquiry has been launched.

