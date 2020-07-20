POLICE MOVE TO ARREST BISHOP NGAMBI FOR KILLING A BANK EMPLOYEE

This is Apostle Bishop Dr. Edgar Ng’ambi; the Presiding Bishop of Praise Christian Centre International in Lusaka. He is the man who killed a Stanbic Bank employee Chishimba Kabwe through careless driving in Lusaka yesterday. The late Kabwe worked in the bank’s Reconciliation Department.



Police say they will charge Praise Christian Centre overseer with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the accident saying, “involved was Edgar N’gambi of Ibex Hill aged 65 years who was driving a white Range Rover and he sustained injuries.”

She said the accident happened when Bishop N’gambi lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed and careered off the road, hitting Kabwe who was walking off the road, before the vehicle overturned.

“The driver involved was rushed to unknown medical facility and will be charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving,” revealed Katongo.

May the Soul of Chishimba Kabwe Rest In Peace!!