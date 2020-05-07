POLICE MUST ARREST PF THUGS THAT STOLE COVID 19 DONATIONS IN MANDEVU

The police must immediately effect an arrest on PF thugs and hoodlums that smashed vehicles and robbed people of donated Covid 19 materials in Mandevu yesterday 6th May 2020.

If police do not arrest these bloodthirsty criminals and animals, people must effect a citizens’ arrest and handover these demons to any nearest police station.

These are known bandits and live within our communities, they must not walk the streets of Lusaka free until they are brought to book otherwise what kind of country do we wish to live our children