Police must investigate Nakachinda for ethnic profiling.

PF member Raphael Nakachinda’s persistent ethnic stereotypes against Southerners, Westerners and North Westerners following the recent elections, must catch the attention of the Police.

Nakachinda held a press conference this morning where he demonised ethnic groups from the three pronvinces for voting in a pattern he claims was tribal. Republican President Hakainde Hichilema won by a convincing landslide of over a million votes drawn from all the ten provinces of Zambia, against former President Edgar Lungu.

Nakachinda is in denial that people democratically elected a leader of their choice based on their own conviction. PF ran a vicious campaign of ethnic hate against the Tonga people, that was led by Bizwell Mutale, Chanda Nyela, Chishimba Kambwili, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Canisius Banda and President Edgar Lungu himself.