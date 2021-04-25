25:04:2021

Police must make Nawakwi account for the Hatembo’s revelations.

Zambia has laws which govern it. For a good number of months, Edith Nawakwi has been claiming publicly that the Hatembos were abducted by UPND members including our president Hakainde Hichilema. Her claims saw five of our Leaders arrested,detained and charged by Zambia police for abducting the Hatembos.

But a video has immerged were the Hatembos have put things straight by saying that they are not abducted or detained by any member of UPND. In the first video they said that after loosing a case in question in the courts of law, they decided not to appeal but Edith Nawakwi is busy pushing them to appeal.

The second video indicates that these people are running away because Nawakwi told them openly that if they don’t accuse Hakainde Hichilema over Kalomo farm, they will be killed.

They went further by saying that they have left their family which include a 30 years old child who can’t walk or do anything because of Nawakwi’s threats of having them killed.

These are serious revelations and we expected Zambia Police to move in and arrest Edith Nawakwi. Police can not claim that they have not seen the video circulating on social media.

Why should Nawakwi threaten to have other citizensn’s lives terminated and left walking freely. There is no one who is above the law.

As youths in Southern Province we demand that police should move in quickly and arrest Nawakwi so that she can face the law and allow the Hatembos to move freely. These people are living like slaves in their own country.

Law must not be selective in this nation. Innocent citizens are being arrested day and night when a person behind the whole issue is now known. Let Edith Nawakwi be arrested so that she goes and explain before the courts of law why she is after people’s lives.

Police should know that threatening any person is a serious crime. Why is this lady (Nawakwi) not arrested up to now if police are there to protect all citizens? Arrest Nawakwi and stop being of double standards as police if people are to have confidence in the institution.

Issued by

UPND Southern Province Youth Chairman

Mweemba Malambo.