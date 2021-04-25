25:04:2021
Police must make Nawakwi account for the Hatembo’s revelations.
Zambia has laws which govern it. For a good number of months, Edith Nawakwi has been claiming publicly that the Hatembos were abducted by UPND members including our president Hakainde Hichilema. Her claims saw five of our Leaders arrested,detained and charged by Zambia police for abducting the Hatembos.
But a video has immerged were the Hatembos have put things straight by saying that they are not abducted or detained by any member of UPND. In the first video they said that after loosing a case in question in the courts of law, they decided not to appeal but Edith Nawakwi is busy pushing them to appeal.
The second video indicates that these people are running away because Nawakwi told them openly that if they don’t accuse Hakainde Hichilema over Kalomo farm, they will be killed.
They went further by saying that they have left their family which include a 30 years old child who can’t walk or do anything because of Nawakwi’s threats of having them killed.
These are serious revelations and we expected Zambia Police to move in and arrest Edith Nawakwi. Police can not claim that they have not seen the video circulating on social media.
Why should Nawakwi threaten to have other citizensn’s lives terminated and left walking freely. There is no one who is above the law.
As youths in Southern Province we demand that police should move in quickly and arrest Nawakwi so that she can face the law and allow the Hatembos to move freely. These people are living like slaves in their own country.
Law must not be selective in this nation. Innocent citizens are being arrested day and night when a person behind the whole issue is now known. Let Edith Nawakwi be arrested so that she goes and explain before the courts of law why she is after people’s lives.
Police should know that threatening any person is a serious crime. Why is this lady (Nawakwi) not arrested up to now if police are there to protect all citizens? Arrest Nawakwi and stop being of double standards as police if people are to have confidence in the institution.
Issued by
UPND Southern Province Youth Chairman
Mweemba Malambo.
This a clear and mature political message issued by Mr Malambo. If Queen Mukuni could be detained without any proof and on frivolous grounds, then why is Nawakwi still walking around free. She is even holding children as ransom to get to the Haatembos, then what more do the police want to arrest Nawakwi.
On the other hand, the message from Cornelius Mweetwa was short of the weight expected from a party spokesman. He even sounded apologetic to Nawakwi explaining why he is treating Nawakwi with kids’soft gloves. That is pretty nonsense, we expected better, a hard hitting message. Nawakwi is a wicked woman that is putting Hichilema and Haatembos’ lives in real danger and should be treated as such. Mr Mweetwa, smell the coffee and wake up. Please do better or get out of that Job…there are many people that can do better. Dont be silly you fat boy!!
It’s high time UPND woke from the slumber. How long are you going to dance to the tune of Nawakwi? This wicked woman has for weeks has been running the show and you are busy folding useless press conferences. To whose benefit. This whole plan was concocted in plot one.
Is this the manner you are going to handle vote-counting in August. Mulabekofye!
Innocent people have been killed, families separated and we are busy telling the police to arrest her. Maybe if it was in the US or UK not in this failed state in Zambia where the pf Police force is full of cadres.