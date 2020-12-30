POLICE NAB 6 UPND OFFICIALS.

Armed Police officers this morning nabbed Six UPND members including Clement Andaleki in Livingstone district while making public announcement in Maramba ward ahead of the by_ election slated for 4 th January 2021.

According to the approved timetable of the campaign it is the UPND who are supposed to campaign door to door in police camp today.

This happened as they were passing through police camp which is within Maramba ward.

The six UPND members are detained at Livingstone Central Police Station

Details later.