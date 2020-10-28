The last one week,Police have been summoning Political party members and arresting non various allegations.

This time,the Police has moved to the media.

Diamond TV Chief Executive Officer, Costa Mwansa and Head of News and Current Affairs, George Chomba have been told to appear before the Police force headquarters on Thursday 09:30 hours.

This is in connection with investigations police are conducting in relation to what is alleged to be a leaked speech of the 2021 budget.

Last week on Wednesday and Friday Mr. Mwansa and Mr. Chomba were questioned by police to find out how the Television station came into possession of the speech hours before it was presented to parliament.

It has however emerged that the duo had their personal cell phones and company laptops confiscated.

Traditionally, the Ministry of Finance gives media personnel embargoed copies of National Budget for expert analysis.

This is before the Finance Minister delivers the budget speech to members of Parliament. -ZR