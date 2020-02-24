Police Officer Appears In Court For Taking Part In Gassing Riots, Damaging Police Property.

A police officer of Lusaka and 20 others from from Kanyama and Makeni Villa areas on Friday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for riotous behaviour resulting from reports of people gassing houses.

This is in a case where Cephas Mulalayi, a 25-year-old police officer of Kabanana township, and two others, are facing one count of riotous behaviour and causing damage to buildings.

It is alleged that on February 13 this year in Lusaka, Mr. Mulalayi, Rogers Mwape and Harrison Mwalusaka unlawfully damaged a house and a Zambia Police Land Cruiser registration number ZP2116, the property of Zambia Police Service.

Others accused of rioting are Joseph Phiri, 30, a businessman, Peter Kindalo, 25, a bus driver, Martin Ngulube, a pastor aged 25, Alex Phiri, 22, a bus conductor, Simon Mumba, 28, a truck driver and Clinton Ngube, 20.

The rest are Clement Lwabila, 25, unknown profession, Saidi Phiri, 39 year female, Michael Bailack, unknown age, Mark Kapalu, 28,of Makeni, Lovemore Siajitinta, of Makeni, Lameck Tembo , 28, Chrispine Chikunka, Shaderick Mulonga, 25, of Makeni Village, Bruce Mwelwa, 25, Benson Mwansa, 20, Point Mwanza, 24 of Makeni Villa, among others.

Magistrate Mwale allocated the case involving the police officer and other accused to himself. He allocated other accused to various courts where they appeared and took their pleas.

However, the accused who appeared before magistrate Mwale could not take their plea because magistrate instructed that all of them be indicted on one charge sheet since they were facing the similar offences.

When the accused tried to apply for bail, magistrate Mwale advised them to make the applications today when he will read the charges to them.