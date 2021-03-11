A 26 year old police officer is battling for his life at Ntcheu District hospital after he allegedly tried to take his own life after his girlfriend ended their relationship.

The Police officer is identified as number B4894, Fatsani Khwiya –and hails from Traditional Authority (T/A) Malemia in Zomba.

Ntcheu District Health Office Stella Kawalala confirmed having the police officer at the hospital but said more details could be given by the police.

The alleged girlfriend

In his remarks, Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu confirmed that Khwiya was indeed admitted at Ntcheu district Hospital on Wednesday night.

But Chigalu was tight lipped on what exactly happened.

There are reports Khwiya took poison after his girlfriend ended their love relationship.