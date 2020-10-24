A police officer was beheaded and burnt to ashes by suspected hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed this in a statement while giving update on the attacks by hoodlums on police formations and other government facilities in the state, said three other officers sustained various degrees of injuries.

“On the 22/10/2020 between 3:30am and 5:pm,the hoodlums in large number equally attacked Nnewi Area Command,3-3 Division,Ogbunike/ Isiuwulu, Ozubulu ,Nnobi,and Itchy Divisions as well as peoples club police post, burnt Police vehicles and set the facilities ablaze carting away exhibits kept at the Divisions,” said Mohammed.

“One police officer was beheaded and burnt to ashes while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and they are responding to treatment,” he added.

The spokesman further disclosed hoodlums disguised as protesters on Wednesday, attacked Nnewi Police Station, set it ablaze and vandalised patrol vehicles and other exhibits.

“On the 21/10/2020 at about 11:30pm hoodlums in large number under the guise of “END SARS”protesters attacked Nnewi Police Station,set it ablaze and vandalized patrol vehicles and other exhibits but were prevented from assessing the armoury to cart away arm due to strong resistance placed by police men on duty.” he stated.

He said police operatives in collaboration with members of the communities comprising of youths,vigilante and Community leaders at Okpoko, CPS Awka, Oraifite,Otolo,Amichi and Oba vehemently resisted attempt by the hoodlums to attack the police Stations.

However, five persons were attacked in Onitsha and taken to the hospital for medical attention where three have been confirmed dead by the medical doctor while two others are receiving treatment.

Other government property burnt or destroyed includes High Court Ogidi,Idemili North LG Secretariat while Zik Statue at DMGS roundabout was vandalized. Arrest was equally made.

While ackowledging the contribution of the state governor, Willie Obiano, youths, community leaders and local vigilante groups for the overall successes recorded by the command, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang urged the public to sustain this level of cooperation with the Police at all times especially during this trying period in order bring lasting peace in Anambra State.

“The public are equally enjoined to report any distress through the Command emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action please.” the statement concludes.