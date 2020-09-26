By CIC Investigations. NORTHERN UNIT.

POLICE OFFICER HANDLING ARRESTED UPND OFFICIALS IN KASAMA TRANSFERED TO LUSAKA TO PROLONG THE STAY OF THE 3 UPND OFFICIALS UP TO 9 MONTHS.

The arresting officer in the case where 3 UPND officials are at Milima Prison in Kasama for Aggravated robbery has been transferred to Lusaka and ordered to switch off his phones and shut down his social media profiles. CIC knows his name but will protect his identity for now.

The matter is scheduled for determination by the DPP on 30th September wether or not the charge maybe reduced to a bailable offence or not but bad hands from above are taking another shot celebrating not only the rigging of the Lukashya by elections overwhelmingly but at the cries of the 3 UPND officials namely Hon Patrick Mucheleka the UPND Deputy Secretary General, Hon Elias Mubanga the former Lukashya UPND Campaign Manager and Comrade Samuel Ngwira the national youth IPS.

Well placed sources in Kasama have told CIC that the motive is just to punish the trio but warns the possibility of the case to prolong or be quashed by Monday more update will be on Sunday on CIC.

Some police officers have told CIC that they have not been at peace with their souls charging innocent people with such a huge capital offence they did not commit and don’t even know what to say in court when the matter comes up to show evidence hence the lead officer being transferred to Lusaka to make sure the delay continues until the instructions from the above feels mercy.

Asked by CIC the possibility of the trio walking to freedom on Monday the source said it’s 50/50 that expect anything especially more delays of up to 9 months than release.

More details later.

CIC PRESS TEAM.