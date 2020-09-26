By CIC Investigations. NORTHERN UNIT.
POLICE OFFICER HANDLING ARRESTED UPND OFFICIALS IN KASAMA TRANSFERED TO LUSAKA TO PROLONG THE STAY OF THE 3 UPND OFFICIALS UP TO 9 MONTHS.
The arresting officer in the case where 3 UPND officials are at Milima Prison in Kasama for Aggravated robbery has been transferred to Lusaka and ordered to switch off his phones and shut down his social media profiles. CIC knows his name but will protect his identity for now.
The matter is scheduled for determination by the DPP on 30th September wether or not the charge maybe reduced to a bailable offence or not but bad hands from above are taking another shot celebrating not only the rigging of the Lukashya by elections overwhelmingly but at the cries of the 3 UPND officials namely Hon Patrick Mucheleka the UPND Deputy Secretary General, Hon Elias Mubanga the former Lukashya UPND Campaign Manager and Comrade Samuel Ngwira the national youth IPS.
Well placed sources in Kasama have told CIC that the motive is just to punish the trio but warns the possibility of the case to prolong or be quashed by Monday more update will be on Sunday on CIC.
Some police officers have told CIC that they have not been at peace with their souls charging innocent people with such a huge capital offence they did not commit and don’t even know what to say in court when the matter comes up to show evidence hence the lead officer being transferred to Lusaka to make sure the delay continues until the instructions from the above feels mercy.
Asked by CIC the possibility of the trio walking to freedom on Monday the source said it’s 50/50 that expect anything especially more delays of up to 9 months than release.
More details later.
CIC PRESS TEAM.
The hatred that is in most Zambians doe not surprise me. We shall forever wallow in poverty and undiable greed with this kind of attitude.
We shall all die whether you like it or not. So, why punish another human all in the name of injustice.
This is the worst kind of ill-treatment of innocent citizens by the powers that be.even our colonial masters didn’t go to these extremes.is this how you treat your fellow brother and you call yourselves christians and on 18 October you tell the same people you are mistreating to come pray with you..this behavior is very satanic .those are innocent people and police officers don’t even know what to say in court.pf you are abusing your power and abusing us.you shall be remembered as the worst administration to ever rule zambia.
Hon Mucheleka be strong, God is on your side. Your tormentors will instead take your place. God does not like injustice.
WE THESE PF ARE THUGS
Even if the officer handling these men’s case has been transferred to another town, there – surely, must be other officers who can expedite this case.., otherwise, they should be bailed out, pending availability of relevant officers. What cannot be right, is keeping these men in jail indefinitely just because police are short staffed.
Please, be kind and release these men. Sometimes, we must put our feet in other people’s shoes & imagine what they might be feeling. Humanity is the way forward, not vindictiveness.